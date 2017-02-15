Former Virginia Beach Police Officer found liable in excessive force lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former police officer was found liable in a lawsuit against three officers for excessive force, according to court documents.

A judge awarded Robert Ames $5,000 as part of the excessive force lawsuit. Former officer Chris Mackie was found liable in the case.

Ames filed the lawsuit after he was arrested in August 2014 outside of the 7-11 at the intersection of Diamond Springs Road and Wesleyan Drive. The lawsuit claims the officers used “unnecessary, excessive, and illegal assaultive and physically abusive conduct.” Ames was arrested that night and later found guilty of several crimes.

In court filings, the City Attorney’s Office denied the allegations of excessive force. One of the officers was dismissed from the suit. Another was found not liable.

The city will pay the fine. A member of the office says they can’t say whether they plan to appeal.

Mackie resigned as a police officer after he was involved in an incident with a taser in 2015.