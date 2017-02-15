× First Warning Traffic – Wednesday traffic delays, overnight lane closures

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Feb. 10 to Friday, Feb. 17

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday, Feb 15 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15 and 16 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Single lane closures between MLK Expressway and Frederick Boulevard Monday through Thursday, Feb. 13-16 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT February 10, 2017 through February 17, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : There will be single-lane closures and traffic shifts on I-64 east and west from Camp Peary (exit 238) to Lee Hall (exit 247) February 12 – 17, starting as early as 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier walls, pavement marking and sign installation. Ramps will be open. Bridge inspection under I-64, February 13 – 16 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. will result in flagging operations or alternating single lane closures for the following roads: Penniman Road (Route 641) Yorktown Road (VA 238) Jefferson Avenue (VA 143) The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 west work zone . Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

:

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Northbound February 13-17 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Southbound February 12-15 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US-17 James River Bridge : Right-lane closure southbound. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound February 15-17 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

: Right-lane closure southbound. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 HOV Reversible Roadway, Norfolk : HOV Reversible Roadway will be closed: February 13-17 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.

: HOV Reversible Roadway will be closed:

I-64 Eastbound single-lane closures, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake: Single-lane closures, nightly February 14-17 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Indian River Road to Battlefield Blvd and from Deep Creek Blvd. to Yadkin Road.

I-264 Westbound, Virginia Beach: Closure of 2 left lanes, nightly February 12-15 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. from Parks Avenue to the I-64/I-264 Interchange.

US-17 both directions at Magruder flyover, York County: US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) alternating closures, nightly February 12-16 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

VA-134 Westbound Off-Ramp to US-17, York County: Hampton Highway westbound off-ramp to US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) will close nightly February 12-16 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow detour signs.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures February 12-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

Alternating single-lane closures February 12-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.

Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.

Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: February 13-17 from 6 a.m. until noon.

: Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:

U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. All eastbound traffic is shifted onto one westbound lane as of January 17. U.S. 58 westbound has been reduced to single-lane in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.