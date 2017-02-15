Currituck family’s pet pig attacked by dogs in ‘unfortunate accident’

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – Currituck County Animal Services has released information on a incident that occurred Tuesday after video of the incident was posted on social media.

The video appears to show a pig being attacked by dogs in the backyard of a home.

Currituck County Animal Services says they are aware of the ‘unfortunate accident.’ They say the animals all belong to one family and it occurred on private property.

Deputies from the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and Currituck Animal Services and Control responded to the home on Tuesday after a 911 call was placed by a neighbor.

By the time authorities arrived at the scene, the dogs had been secured in their enclosure and the pif was up and walking around, despite a few scratches and marks on its head.

The incident started when a gate to the pig’s enclosure was left open by the property owner, allowing the dogs to gain access to the pig. The dogs briefly attacked the pig, during which time the video was recorded by a neighbor and later posted to social media.

The pig is one of many pets on the property, including other pigs, dogs and chickens.

The owner spoke with Currituck Animal Services on veterinary care for the pig and it was seen by a veterinarian and given antibiotics for its wounds. It is back in its pen and expected to fully recover.

Currituck Animal Services has conducted a follow-up visit to the property to check on the welfare of the pig and make sure the pets are all appropriately separated in their enclosures.

The dogs were not removed from the property because it was an incident involving family pets on private property. There is no history of reports of violence for the dogs and they were not reported to have left the property or threaten humans.

The family is fully cooperating with Currituck Animal Service to avoid future incidents.