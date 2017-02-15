3 from 3: Enter to win $300 from News 3!

Chesapeake Police need help identifying suspects in connection to stolen credit cards

Posted 5:25 pm, February 15, 2017, by
chesapeake-case

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake need your help to identify three suspects wanted in connection to stolen credit cards.

According to police, some credit cards were stolen from a business on Cedar Rd. in October.  Police say the men seen in these surveillance pictures purchased more than $1,000 in merchandise from several stores using the credit cards.

Photo: Chesapeake Police

Photo: Chesapeake Police

Photo: Chesapeake Police

Photo: Chesapeake Police

If you know who these men are, there are three ways you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line.

  • Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)
  • Text: text CHESTIP to 274637 along with your tip
  • Submit Online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.

 