× Chesapeake Police need help identifying suspects in connection to stolen credit cards

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake need your help to identify three suspects wanted in connection to stolen credit cards.

According to police, some credit cards were stolen from a business on Cedar Rd. in October. Police say the men seen in these surveillance pictures purchased more than $1,000 in merchandise from several stores using the credit cards.

If you know who these men are, there are three ways you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: text CHESTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit Online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.