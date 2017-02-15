Burglars break windows, steal computers from Hampton elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating after an elementary school was burglarized on Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to John Tyler Elementary School which is in the first block of Salina Street.

The investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) broke several windows to the school to gain access to the building.

When the burglar(s) were inside they took computers and fled the area, according to police.

There were no students or employees in the school at the time because the incident happened during overnight hours.

Classes resumed Wednesday as normal and the maintenance department is working to restore the building.

If you have any information that can help police find the suspect(s) call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.