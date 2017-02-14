× York County high school holds ‘heart week’ to honor freshman student

YORK CO., Va. – Grafton High School is holding a “heart week” all this week, but the cause is much bigger than Valentine’s Day and awareness.

The week is in honor of freshman student, Andrew Stonier, who recently received a new heart.

According to the Student Council Association website, on November 28, 2016, Andrew had a heart attack inside a classroom.

He had a cough that day, but otherwise felt OK.

His physical education teacher had been teaching and reviewing CPR as a part of his health class, realized he was in cardiac arrest, and immediately started CPR.

She called in for assistance and an AED was used to shock his heart back into rhythm.

The SCA says Andrew was taken to the hospital and eventually transferred to CHKD where he underwent surgery to repair a heart valve, but he again went into cardiac arrest.

He was transferred to the University of Virginia Pediatric Cardiac Care unit in Charlottesville. On December 24th, Andrew received a new heart because his old one was too damaged. As a result of his condition, he had to have one leg amputated below the knee.

The SCA says Andrew has undergone many procedures but he is doing well. He may be able to transfer to a facility closer to home soon, but will need to take seven medications a day for the rest of his life, along with therapies, equipment and changes to his home.

There are events all throughout the week to help fundraise for Andrew’s family, including $2 Zumba tickets for a big Zumba event on Friday.

Today, the school is handing out “candygrams.”

Tomorrow, the art club will sell bracelets for $2, students will sign a card and banner for Andrew’s family, and Plaza Azteca will donate part of their sales to the family for any customer that says they are with Grafton High School.

On Thursday, students can donate $2 to wear a hat, and on Friday, teachers can donate $2 to wear jeans.