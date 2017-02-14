Virginia Zoo offering half off admission to Hampton Roads residents

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is offering half off admission to Hampton Roads residents for the remainder of February.

“We want Hampton Roads locals to feel the Zoo is their own backyard,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “We offer so many opportunities to experience the animals and nature in ways that encourage learning and fun for all ages.”

From February 14 to February 28, residents of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Newport News and Chesapeake will get a 50 percent discount on the zoo’s regular admission of $14.95 for adults and $11.95 for children 2 to 11. Children under 2 get in for free. Military, first responder and senior discounts are also available for same-day admissions only.

The Virginia Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.