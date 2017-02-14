Virginia Beach receives SMART SCALE funding approval for three road projects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach has received SMART SCALE state funding for FY18 for three road projects.

The funding for the projects submitted by the Public Works and Planning departments were approved in January pending final approval by the Commonwealth Transportation Board later this year.

The SMART SCALE project is the new state formula to invest tax dollars into projects that meet the most critical transportation needs in Virginia.

The three projects include Laskin Road Phase I-A, Indian River Road Phase VII-B and Cleveland Street Phase IV.

The Laskin Road project recieved $15 million in SMART SCALE funds in a total project cost of $67 million. It will include turning Laskin Road into an 8-lane divided highway between Republic Road to Freemac Drive and a 6-lane divided highway on First Colonial Road from Laurel Lane to Interstate 264.

You can read the Laskin Road project application here.

The Indian River Road Phase VII-B project received $5 million in SMART SCALE funds in a total project that will cost $11.5 million. It will construct the final two northbound lanes of Indian River Road from Lynnhaven Parkway to Elbow Road Extended. Building the additional lanes will complete the ultimate four-lane divided roadway configuration along Indian River Road.

You can read the Indian River Road project application here.

The Cleveland Street Phase IV project received $10 million in SMART SCALE funding in a total project cost of $23.7 million. It involves widening Cleveland Street to a four-lane divided roadway from Withduck Road to Independence Boulevard, a distance of approximately 1.2 miles.

You can read the Cleveland Street project application here.