Vehicle rear ends bus with students on board in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A car and school bus were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the car rear ended the school bus which was coming from Plaza Middle School.

Police dispatchers said the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the area of the Lynnhaven Parkway and Holland Road.

There were about 20 students on board the bus at the time of the incident but no injuries have been reported from the bus, according to police.

There is no information on any possible injuries from the vehicle at this time.

Students are waiting for a supervisor to arrive to determine if the bus is safe to drive or if they need another bus.

Parents are being notified.