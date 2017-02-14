U.S. Coast Guard releases report after recruit died during fitness assessment

NORFOLK, Va. – The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that they finalized a Major Incident Investigation Report on the death of a recruit.

The incident happened at Coast Guard Training Center (TRACEN) Cape May on July 7, 2016.

N.J. Seaman Recruit Aaron Redd died after collapsing at the training center during an initial fitness assessment run with his recruit company.

21-year-old Redd, from Stafford, collapsed after completing the 1.5 mile run.

Coast Guard medical personnel provided first aid before transporting him to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J.

Redd died July 7, 2016.

In the report the Coast Guard found that Redd’s death was the result of a heat-related illness exacerbated by an underlying medical condition.

The condition was not one that would have disqualified Redd fro the military.

While the MII board also found that the Coast Guard followed established policy, TRACEN Cape May strengthened practices and procedures with regard to in-processing recruits to improve safety for all.

Redd enlisted in the Coast Guard June 28, 2016, and was a member of Recruit Company Delta-193.