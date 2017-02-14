× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold morning but tracking rain ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly today, rain tomorrow… Add an extra layer this morning with many areas in the 20s and most spots below freezing. Highs will return to the mid 50s this afternoon, near normal. Probably the most noticeable change for today will be the light winds. We will see some sunshine this morning with clouds building in by midday. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with showers moving in late and lows in the mid 40s.

Our best chance for rain this week will be Wednesday as the cold front moves through. Expect showers from the overnight hours into the early afternoon. Highs return to the low and mid 50s. Skies will start to clear during the late afternoon and evening. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine. We will warm back into the 60s this weekend.

Today: Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Late (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%). Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 14th

1798 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm Southeast Virginia, Northeast North Carolina

