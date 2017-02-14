Taking Action Against Crime: Hampton Police looking for Rodney Sears

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They’re looking for Rodney Eugene Sears, 32. He is 6′ tall, weighs between 150-175 pounds and has a tattoo on the lower right side of his neck.

His last known address is on Langley Ave. in Hampton.

According to police, on January 29, 2017 officers tried to stop Sears as he was driving near N. King St. and Old Fox Hill Rd., but he took off.

Sears is wanted for one count of receiving stolen goods, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of driving on a suspended driver’s license, one count of hit and run, and one count of obstruction of justice.

If you know where he is, there are three ways you can submit a tip to Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text: send a text message with “HAMPTONPDTIPS” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Online: Hampton Crime Line

Your tip will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.