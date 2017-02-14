Smithfield man wants to ‘pay it forward’ after stranger saved his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, February 14, is National Organ Donor Day.

Blaine Stewart and Jessica Larche catch up with Kurt and Kathie Beach, a Smithfield family that is together today, thanks to a gift from a stranger.

News 3 first introduced you to Kurt Beach in 2008, when he was in the fight of his life. He was in need of a liver transplant, having contracted Hepatitis C.

Beach, 56, contracted the virus in January 1988 when he used mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in an attempt to save the life of a baby with a bloody breathing tube.

The girl, who was born with spina bifida, had received several blood transfusions, more than one of which was later tracked to a contaminated source, Beach explained.

In 2013, after four years of experimental drug treatment, Beach was pronounced cured by his doctor, hepatologist R. Todd Stravitz.