Police looking for man who robbed Newport News 7-Eleven, Rite Aid

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police need your help finding a man who they say robbed two businesses.

According to police, a white man came into the 7-Eleven at 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard on February 12 just before 7:30 p.m. The man stole several rolls of coins from underneath the register after the clerk walked away from the area.

The man left the store and entered the Rite Aid on 671 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 8:16 p.m.

Police say the man came into the store and asked the clerk if he could change out coins for dollars. The clerk agreed and walked to the store's safe.

Once the clerk opened the safe, the man ran around the counter and grabbed the clerk, pulling him back from the safe. The robbery took cash from the clerk and left the store.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

