Man extricated from vehicle in suspected DUI crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 32-year-old man was extricated from a vehicle after a alcohol-related crash early Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the 3400 block of E. Princess Anne Road around 2:45 a.m.

Police say the man was driving a 2016 Jeep Compass that left the roadway, hit a curb and overturned.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded and removed the driver from the vehicle just before 3 a.m. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges against the driver are pending.