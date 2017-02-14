× First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain for Wednesday, then chilly, dry weather for Thursday

Tracking rain for Wednesday, then chilly, dry weather for Thursday….A lot of us have enjoyed the sunshine over the past couple of days. But all good things must come to an end, at least briefly. We’re tracking rain for our Wednesday.

As we move through our Tuesday evening, expect mostly cloudy skies as a cold front approaches the area. An isolated shower is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight as well. Rain will move in through the overnight. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

On Wednesday, have your umbrella handy. As the front sweeps through the area, we will have a good chance of rain, especially during the morning into the early afternoon. We could see up to .5″ of rain in a few spots. Otherwise, skies will clear by evening. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s. Lows will be in the 30s.

The sun returns for Thursday, but you’ll notice a difference with our temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Friday. Then, for the weekend, temperatures will warm back into the 60s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In Late (30-40%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (80%). Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Cooler. A Little Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1798 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm Southeast Virginia, Northeaster North Carolina

