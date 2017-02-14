CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Therapeutic life coach Dr. Carletta Perry is a relationship expert and joins Coast Live to talk about ways to survive the holiday of love no matter what your relationship status.
Expert advice for surviving Valentine’s Day on Coast Live
-
Diamond gift ideas for any stage in your relationship on Coast Live
-
A gift guide for the gamer in your life on Coast Live
-
Expert advice for protecting pets during the holidays on Coast Live
-
What tech to buy and where to get the best deals on Coast Live
-
Winter health woes and what to do on Coast Live
-
-
Getting your car ready for wintery weather on Coast Live
-
How high tech is changing travel on Coast Live
-
Tips for staying fit though the holidays on Coast Live
-
Beefing up your holiday menu on Coast Live
-
Veterans Helping Veterans on Coast Live
-
-
Advice for parents wondering what the kids are doing online on Coast Live
-
How to use live video to buy a house on Coast Live
-
Holiday hair tips for parents on Coast Live