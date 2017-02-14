Carly Fiorina to speak in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina will be speaking in Virginia Beach on February 28.

Fiorina is widely known for being a successful business woman who was the first woman to lead a Fortune 50 business as the CEO of Hewlett-Packard.

During a time when other technology companies were going out of business, she saved 80,000 jobs and grew the company to 160,000 jobs.

Fiorina will be giving insights on innovation and leadership.

The event is open to the public. Click here to register to attend.

The event will be at The Founders Inn and Spa at 5641 Indian River Rd., at 12 p.m. on Feb. 28.