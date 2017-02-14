A sweet treat for Valentine’s Day – How to make Belgian Crepes like a pro

If you really want to impress your sweetheart for Valentine's Day look no further! Chef John Telfer with Chef by Design in Virginia Beach will show you how to make a decadent dessert that will make you look like a pro in the kitchen. Enjoy!
Belgian Crepes with Marinated Fruit and Chocolate Godiva Sauce
Crepe Batter:
6oz Flour
3 Eggs
3 Yokes
4oz melted butter
1Tbs Rum
1tps Salt
1 1/2 Cups Warm Milk
Mix all ingredients in a bowl until smooth
Crepes:
Heat crepe pan with a little oil
Pour the Batter into pan
Spread evenly
Cool for 10 seconds on each side
Fill with fruit and drizzle with Chocolate Sauce Serve
Fruit:
Quarter Cup Raspberries,Blueberries, & Blackberries
2Tbs Coconut
Rum
1/2 cup of sugar
Mix all ingredients and let sit for 1 hour
Milk Chocolate Sauce :
4oz melted Chocolate
1/2 cup cream
1 Tbs of white chocolate Godiva Liquor
Mix all ingredients until smooth