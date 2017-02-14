A sweet treat for Valentine’s Day – How to make Belgian Crepes like a pro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you really want to impress your sweetheart for Valentine's Day look no further! Chef John Telfer with Chef by Design in Virginia Beach will show you how to make a decadent dessert that will make you look like a pro in the kitchen. Enjoy!

Belgian Crepes with Marinated Fruit and Chocolate Godiva Sauce

Crepe Batter:

6oz Flour

3 Eggs

3 Yokes

4oz melted butter

1Tbs Rum

1tps Salt

1 1/2 Cups Warm Milk

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until smooth

Crepes:

Heat crepe pan with a little oil

Pour the Batter into pan

Spread evenly

Cool for 10 seconds on each side

Fill with fruit and drizzle with Chocolate Sauce Serve

Fruit:

Quarter Cup Raspberries,Blueberries, & Blackberries

2Tbs Coconut

Rum

1/2 cup of sugar

Mix all ingredients and let sit for 1 hour

Milk Chocolate Sauce :

4oz melted Chocolate

1/2 cup cream

1 Tbs of white chocolate Godiva Liquor

Mix all ingredients until smooth