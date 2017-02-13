Shoney’s offering free hot fudge cake on Valentine’s Day

Shoney’s is offering guests its most popular dessert, Hot Fudge Cake, away for free on Valentine’s Day with the purchase of its all you can eat Special Food Bar.

On Tuesday from 4 p.m. to close, Shoney’s will offer its “2 for $24.99” special food bar at participating locations. Single diners can still enjoy the food for $12.99.

All guests who purchase the food bar will receive the cake, which has been a classic dessert at the restaurant for 70 years.

Click here to find a Shoney’s location near you.

 