Service truck hit by train in Deep Creek area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A service truck was hit by a train in the 3000 block of Yadkin Road in Chesapeake on Monday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, calls reporting the incident came in at 8:22 a.m.

The crash caused the truck to flip off the tracks and caused approximately 20 gallons of diesel fuel to leak.

Authorities also say there is believed to be one minor injury to the driver of the service truck.

Yadkin Road is closed for the time being while the crash is investigated.

