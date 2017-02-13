Police investigate after man found inside Maury High School

Norfolk, Va- Norfolk Police were notified Monday when a man was found inside Maury High School. According to the school district, during the lunch period, school administrators found that an unidentified man had entered the premises.

They stated that once the man was stopped and began to be questioned on his presence in the building, he fled on foot.

District officials said immediate action was taken to alert the authorities and investigate the matter.

Below is the message sent to parents via the school’s notification system.

“This morning there was a trespasser in the cafeteria during lunch. When confronted by security and the School Resource Officer the trespasser ran from the building. The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating the incident.”

According to the district, Norfolk Police Department has confirmed that the suspect has been apprehended and is being held for questioning.

” The safety and security of our students is one of the district’s highest priorities and we are thankful for the swift action of the principal, school resource officer (SRO), Norfolk PD and all others involved that led to the quick capture of this individual,” said Khalilah LeGrand, Senior Director of Communications & Media Relations.