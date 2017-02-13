× One day left to get your Valentine something special!

You’re down to just hours left to get your sweetie something to show you care.

This “crunchtime” has some people a little stressed, so we went to MacArthur Center with our own shopper looking for a last minute gift for his girlfriend.

He says lots of people, especially men, feel pressure to deliver a great gift on Valentine’s Day.

This may be true, but it doesn’t need to be a bad thing! Just look deep down in your heart and let that speak to you – if it doesn’t say anything… here are a few ideas.

Lots of people turn to jewelry to show they care. There are many stores like Pandora and Fink’s at MacArthur Center that have a lot of Valentine’s inspired things you can pick up.

Or maybe this is the perfect time for you to put your feelings into words. Mad Hatters has “love letters” a little book where you write different letters to your love about the day you met or the moment you knew they were the one. You can seal it up and they read it whenever they want.

Or what about planning an event? It can be something as small as a nice dinner for the both of you, or as big as tickets to a concert or show, the point is giving something that will be a memory and something to do together.

At the end of the day, it’s all about showing the person you’re thinking of them and that you care about them! So even just a nice card should do the trick!