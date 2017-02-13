ODU students sent alert after report of sexual assault near campus

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University Police are investigating a report of sexual assault, an alert sent to students Monday said.

The alert was from an incident that reportidely happened Saturday.

The victim said she believes her drink was tampered with at the Edge, a bar on Hampton Blvd.

After leaving the Edge between 12:30 – 1:10 a.m., she reported that an employee of the bar assaulted her in a nearby parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, the alert said.