Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Windy and much cooler

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

**Wind Advisory in effect for the Eastern Shore until 4:00 pm Monday. Winds WNW 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.**

A big drop back to normal… Get ready for a 30 degree temperature drop. From record setting 80s yesterday, to highs in the low 50s today. It is going to seem significantly colder today but low 50s is actually our normal (or average) high temperature for this time of year. Expect plenty of sunshine today but it will still be windy. Wind gusts to 30+ mph are possible through the day. Clouds will start to build in overnight as winds relax a bit and lows fall into the mid 30s.

Highs will return to the low and mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. A few showers may sneak in Tuesday night as a cold front moves in. Our best chance for rain this week will be Wednesday as the cold front moves through. Highs will slip into the upper 40s on Thursday and warm up again through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30+

Tonight: Clouds Building In, Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 13th

1966 F2, F0 Tornadoes Greensville Co

2014 Snow. 4-6″ Richmond west to Fluvanna. 2-4″ Tidewater, Peninsula areas.

