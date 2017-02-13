Man taken into custody after trespassing in Norfolk high school

NORFOLK, Va. – A trespasser was found in Maury High School on Monday, according to an official with Norfolk Public Schools.

During lunch period school administrators found that an unidentified man entered the school.

When the man was stopped to be questioned he fled on foot.

Authorities were immediately notified and are investigating the matter.

Parents and guardians were notified of the incident and since then the official said police have taken the suspect into custody.

The suspect is being questioned.

