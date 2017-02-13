Lost that lovin’ feeling? How to get it back and save your marriage

As Valentine’s Day is upon us, our thoughts turn to passion and romance, but finding love and keeping it in a marriage can be elusive. Some of us could be slowly killing our marriage and not even be aware of it.

Glen and Nikki Moriarty of Virginia Beach have really worked hard on their marriage.

The couple met when they were teenagers. Glen remembers it well, “Nikki was selling chocolate, white chocolate bars which I did not like, but I think I bought the whole box just to keep chatting with her.”