Lost that lovin’ feeling? How to get it back and save your marriage

As Valentine’s Day is upon us, our thoughts turn to passion and romance, but finding love and keeping it in a marriage can be elusive. Some of us could be slowly killing our marriage and not even be aware of it.
Glen and Nikki Moriarty of Virginia Beach have really worked hard on their marriage.
The couple met when they were teenagers. Glen remembers it well, “Nikki was selling chocolate, white chocolate bars which I did not like, but I think I bought the whole box just to keep chatting with her.”
Four kids and 20 years later, Glen and Nikki are still going strong.
But that wasn’t always the case.
The couple admits that early on there were times they weren’t sure it was going to work out.
Kelly Scharver, a licensed professional counselor in Virginia Beach, stresses that marriage takes real work. She says one of the big problems she sees with couples is not talking to one another and avoiding conflict.
Scharver warns if lack of communication continues unchecked, it can be a marriage killer.
Nikki says she had her husband have learned over the years to tackle communication head on. She said they now have the tough conversations and no longer avoid important issues.
