Isle of Wight Co. deputy pursuit ends in crash

SMITHFIELD, Va. – A police pursuit ended in a crash on Monday, according to the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit ended in a crash when the vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on Route 10 near the Fairfield Drive overpass.

The Sheriff’s Office said after a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Beans Church Blvd., the driver failed to yield and sped off from the scene.

The driver of the suspect vehicle turned his lights off in attempts to elude the deputy, before colliding with the truck.

Deputies began the pursuit around 7:45 p.m.

All lanes on Route 10 are closed at Main Street as officials investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were serious injuries in the crash. They have not released who was seriously injured at this time.

Virginia State Police have been asked to investigate the crash further.

