Hokies lose Virginia Beach’s Chris Clarke to torn ACL

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s leading rebounder is done for the season.

In a release, Hokies head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams announced an MRI performed on sophmore Chris Clarke, a Virginia Beach native (Cape Henry Collegiate), indicates a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee and surgery will be required.

The Virginia Tech sports medicine department will schedule surgery in the coming days, to be performed by team orthopedist Dr. Christofer Catterson. There is no timetable for recovery, but Clarke will miss the remainder of the season.

“Our hearts hurt for Chris,” Williams said in a statement. “He has worked really hard to become an outstanding player and an incredibly important teammate to what we are trying to build. I am confident that he will turn this situation into good and return next year an even better player, better student and better person.”

Clarke suffered the injury in the second half of the Hokies’ 80-78 double overtime victory over No. 12 Virginia Sunday night in Cassell Coliseum. He leads the team in rebounding at 7.3 rebounds per game and is fourth on the team in scoring, at 11.4 points per game. He leads the team in steals with 30 and is second on the team in assists, with 79.