× First Warning Forecast: Gusty winds and colder temperatures overnight

**Wind Advisory in effect for the Eastern Shore until 4:00 pm Monday. Winds WNW 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.**

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a 30 degree drop in temperatures to start the week. A strong cold front ushers in much colder air overnight. Expect temperatures to drop to the low 40s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Much colder temperatures to start the work week. Highs Monday in the upper 40s to low 50s. Brisk winds out of the northwest, will make temperatures feel much colder. We could see gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph. Temperatures remain in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance for showers on Wednesday. Temperatures drop into the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Sunday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the lower 40s. Breezy. Winds: NW 15-20+ mph.

Monday: Sunny, windy and colder. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds NW 15-25 with gusts 30-40 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.

