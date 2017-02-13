Elizabeth City Police investigate shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday.

Officers said 22-year-old Quentin Williams checked into Sentara Albemarle Medical Center around 6 p.m.

Williams suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his elbow.

He was treated and released from the hospital.

The victim was shot by unknown suspects. There is no other information available about the incident at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.