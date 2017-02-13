Authorities looking for dog that bit person in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY – The Peninsula Health District is looking for a dog that bit a person on Friday, Feb. 10 near North Riverside Drive and Cedar Drive in James City County.

The dog is described as a medium-sized brown dog.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo post-exposure treatment (shots) for the prevention of rabies.

If the dog is found, it will not be taken from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits the description is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health at 757-603-4277.