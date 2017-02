NORFOLK, Va. – Police were looking for a missing 9-year-old who did not come home from school Monday.

Shaniyah Carter was seen at Coleman Place Elementary School located at 2450 Rush Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police say Shaniyah walked home instead of getting on her bus.

Shaniyah was found safe around 11 p.m. at a friends house not far from her home, police said.