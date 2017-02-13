NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News police lay two K9 officers to rest.

Dozens from the local law enforcement community came to First Baptist Church Newport News Monday night to honor two K9 officers who passed away unexpectedly.

Duke, a bloodhound, died January 25. He joined the Newport News Police Department in 2013 and spent his career tracking missing persons. He and his handler, MPO Stewart, also visited schools.

Hammer, a five-year old German Shepherd, died February 2 during a medical procedure. He joined NNPD in 2012. He and his handler MPO Hatton recently won an award for the apprehension of a hit-and-run suspect.

