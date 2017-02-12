Williamsburg Police officer fires shot at vehicle driving toward him

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An officer fired a shot at a vehicle that was driving toward him.

It happened on February 11 around 7:35 p.m.

A Williamsburg Police Officer pulled a man over on Francis Street between the intersection of Nassau Street and S. England Street for a traffic violation.

The driver drove off in his vehicle, heading towards the officer. The officer felt threatened and fired a single shot at the approaching vehicle.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Samual James Byrnes of Charles City, returned to the area around 8:40 p.m. and turned himself in to officers.

Byrnes was arrested and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He was charged with one count felony evade and elude, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of possession of marijuana.