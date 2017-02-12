Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Record-challenging warmth on tap

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking record-challenging warmth on Sunday.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 50s for most us us. A little cooler on the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas with temperatures in the 40s.

A mostly dry, and very warm day on tap Sunday. There is a strong cold front that will approach and cross the region. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture associated with this system, but we’re keeping a 25 percent chance for a brief shower. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with record-challenging highs. Most of us will see highs in the mid 70s. Winds will start to pick up out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. This will help temperatures to warm. Once the front passes, winds will switch to the northwest. This will bring in some colder air. Expect temperatures Sunday night to drop to the low 40s.

Much colder temperatures to start the work week. Highs Monday in the upper 40s to low 50s. Brisk winds out of the northwest, will make temperatures feel much colder. We could see gusts anywhere from 30-40 mph. Temperatures remain in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance for showers on Wednesday. Temperatures drop into the 40s on Thursday and Friday.