VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Several people are displaced following a 2-alarm fire in Virginia Beach.

It happened in the 3300 block of Boynton Court just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Nine fire units were called to the scene to help put out the flames.

Officials tell News 3 at least five units were damaged by the fire.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused this fire.

