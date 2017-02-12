Norfolk Police looking for missing man with dementia

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need your help finding a missing man that has the early stages of dementia.

Goodwin “Goody” Glassman, 94, of the 8500 block of Circle Drive was last seen Thursday, February 9.

He is described as a white man with white hair, hazel eyes and a mustache. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs 178 pounds. Glassman was last seen wearing a blue or gray fleece and jeans.

Police say Glassman may be driving a gold 2011 Lincoln MKX with Virginia tags “JES GOOD.” The car also has a Shriner’s badge on the back hatch.

If you know Goodwin Glassman’s whereabouts, call police at 1-888-562-5887.