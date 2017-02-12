Missing Fairfax teen, baby reunited with family

FAIRFAX, Va. – A missing 16-year-old and her 5-month-old son have returned home after being missing for nearly a month.

Lizzy Rivera Colindres came home Saturday shortly before midnight.

Fairfax County Police say Colindres and her baby boy, Aidan, were in good health.

The two were entered as missing endangered juveniles after police believed she might have left out of fear of the boy’s father.

“There have been ongoing issues in court between them, to include a protective order against him,” police said.