La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazard

La-Z-Boy has recalled about 2,500 of their power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lift chairs power supply can break, causing the cover to detach and expose the power supply’s electrical components, posing a shock hazard.

The power supply enables the chair’s seat to lift a consumer from a seated into a standing position.

The recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift (Model 1HL562) and Power Lift (Model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (Models 1LF505 and 1LF819). The power supplies were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.

Only power supplies with LOT #150113 are included in this recall.

The model name, model number and lot number are printed on the back of the power supply.

The items were sold at furniture stores nationwide and online at la-z-boy.com from September 2015 through November 2016. Power supplies were also sold separately and provided free under warranty as replacements for previously-purchased chairs.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but the CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the power supplies and contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement.

Call La-Z-Boy toll-free at 855-592-9087 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.la-z-boy.com and click on the Recall button for more information.