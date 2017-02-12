Former Ft. Eustis Soldier sentenced to 30 years for production of child porn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A former Army soldier stationed at Fort Eustis was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

Daniel Joseph Salgat, 39, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to pay $1,202.58 to a victim of his crimes.

Court documents state that Salgat pretended to be a young girl online in order to get pictures and videos of other young girls.

Salgat was arrested after an investigation into his attempt to persuade a 10-year-old child he met online to come out of her house and perform oral sex on him.