Farm Fresh stores now selling prepaid E-ZPass transponders

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Drivers will now be able to purchase prepaid E-ZPass transponders at Farm Fresh for use on toll roads in Virginia.

It’s part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s E-ZPass On-the-Go retail program.

“E-ZPass On-the-Go is one of the most convenient ways to get a Virginia E-ZPass transponder,” said Deputy Secretary of Transportation Grindly Johnson. “Farm Fresh is the first grocery store in Hampton Roads to join our E-ZPass On-the-Go program. I’m thrilled to welcome Farm Fresh to our roster of businesses and retailers making it easier for Virginia residents to take advantage of the benefits associated with E-ZPass. ”

Drivers can get a prepaid transponder for $35 at participating retailers. The transponder can be used immediately with a $15 credit, but the remaining $20 will become available for tolls when the transponder is registered online.

E-ZPass transponders can be registered by phone, at an E-ZPass Customer Service Center or DMV location. For more information, visit EZPassVa.com.

“Many people are looking for more time in the day to spend with family or tackle everyday needs such as grocery shopping. This is why Farm Fresh is happy to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to make it easier to travel across Hampton Roads by making E-ZPass transponders available at all 39 Farm Fresh stores in Virginia,” said Farm Fresh Hampton Roads President Micky Nye.

E-ZPass is accepted in 16 states, including Virginia. In Hampton Roads, E-ZPass can be used at the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel, South Norfolk Jordan Bridge, Chesapeake Expressway, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Coleman Bridge and Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge.

