LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Partway through a performance to pay tribute to George Michael during Sunday’s GRAMMY Awards, Adele stopped singing, swore and asked if she could restart the song.

I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again,” the “Hello” singer said, “I can’t mess this up for him.”

"I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him" — Adele stops, and restarts her #GRAMMYs tribute to George Michael pic.twitter.com/76MRQHwe5Y — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

As the crowd cheered, Adele started the number again.

Twitter users responded with their support for the singer, who was visibly upset.

@Adele You go girl! Everyone makes mistakes but you were amazing tonight…George would be proud! #grammys — louise b. lloyd owen (@louise_barclay) February 13, 2017

@WendyWilliams please be kind tomorrow Adele is human and emotional on this one #GRAMMYs — pour the syrup (@pourthesyrup) February 13, 2017

When Adele stoped the whole song bc she was on the wrong note just to do Gorge Michel's song justice 😭😭😭@Adele #GRAMMYs @GRAMMYU pic.twitter.com/bdgDvJrbTv — Harmony Dallas (@harmony_bieber3) February 13, 2017

Great recovery by Adele I'm glad she started over #GRAMMYs — gabby 🌸 (@gabbyjunhong) February 13, 2017

But also, @Adele is incredibly talented in so many ways. Mad respect. https://t.co/01ksM8icN4 — Todd Corillo (@ToddCorillo) February 13, 2017

Well at least we know @Adele sings live, and not on auto tune. Respect to her for starting again. She still sounds great #GRAMMYs. — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) February 13, 2017

The amount of respect I have for @Adele i can't really put into words — Carly Rose Sonenclar (@CarlyRoseMusic) February 13, 2017

#Adele = No auto tune

No lip syncing

No vocal backing tracks Well done 👏🏻 #georgemichael #GRAMMYs — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) February 13, 2017

Pictures: 2017 GRAMMY Awards red carpet