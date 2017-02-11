Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Temperatures warming to the the 60s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking much milder weather on this Saturday.

Expect a good amount of clouds today with some breaks of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest. The winds today, will actually help temperatures to warm. Tonight will be a mild one, with lows near 50.

A cold front will make its way toward the region Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 70s before the frontal passage. We may even see some daily record highs. Only a slight chance for rain in the far northern regions, but for the most part, everyone will remain dry. Expect gusty winds Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s to start the work week.