Safety tips for crossing bridges during high winds

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – Authorities are still trying to figure out what caused a truck driver going over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Thursday.

Right now, they don’t suspect it had to do with the high winds.

They say, 47-year-old Joseph Chen, lost control when trying to pass a tractor trailer.

CBBT officials say when you’re driving across the bridge, especially during high wind or wind restrictions, to slow down.

They say pay attention to your environment and keep your eyes on the road.

According to VDOT, high-profile vehicles like SUVs are not recommended to cross.

You should also reduce your speed and avoid lane changes.

They say hauling items like skies, bikes, and ladder on the top of your car should also be avoided.

Chen’s truck is expected to be pulled from the water sometime this week.

They hope to have a final cause of the crash soon after.