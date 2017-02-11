Man wearing bright green traffic vest robs Newport News bank

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to a bank robbery at the 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union Saturday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Warwick Boulevard location.

Employees told police the suspect, armed with a handgun, came into the bank shortly after it opened and demanded money. The teller complied and the suspect ran away.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’7″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark colored clothing, an orange knit cap and a bright green traffic vest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.