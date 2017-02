SUFFOLK, Va. – A 37-year-old Suffolk man is in custody after a nearly seven hour stand off.

Police responded to the 400 block of Collier Crescent at 3:36 p.m. Friday to serve a warrant on a wanted suspect.

The suspect, Antoine Drew, would not come out of the home and barricaded himself inside.

The SWAT team was called out to the scene and talked to Drew.

At 10:20 p.m., police apprehended Drew on a warrant for simple domestic assault and strangulation.

No one was injured.