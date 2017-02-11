47 DUI arrests in Virginia on Super Bowl Sunday

VIRGINIA – Forty-seven people were arrested for driving under the influence in Virginia on Super Bowl Sunday, according to State Police.

From Super Bowl Sunday through the early hours of Monday, February 6, more than 2,500 traffic stops took place across the state.

Most of the DUI arrests took place in Northern Virginia, but seven people were arrested in the Hampton Roads region.

A total of 1,185 were cited for speeding, 208 of the citations were written in Hampton Roads.

Troopers assisted a total of 402 disabled motorists.

No fatal crashes were reported.