York Co. school briefly on modified lockdown as authorities search for wanted man

YORK Co., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect on Friday, their Facebook page said.

Ezau Ledezma is wanted and was last seen in the 4300 block of Route 17 just before 2 p.m.

Ledezma is described as a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has neck, chest, and arm tattoos and is wanted for robbery and has multiple warrants out of Newport News.

Grafton Bethel Elementary School was on a modified lockdown as a precaution, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:15 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office said parents could get their children from school, saying Ledezma most likely left that area.

If you have any information that can help authorities call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3621.