Win a pair of tickets to the 2017 Country Megaticket!

News 3 has your chance to win two tickets to the 2016 Country Megaticket — a collection of six concerts this summer at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach featuring some of country music’s biggest acts!

Watch News 3 at 11 on Sunday, February 12 after the GRAMMY Awards for the keyword, then enter it here to register!

Concerts include:

Lady Antebellum | June 17

Featuring Kelsea Ballerini and Bretty Young

Dierks Bentley | July 16

Featuring Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi

Florida George Line | August 4

Featuring Nelly and Chris Lane

Luke Bryan | August 17

Featuring Brett Eldredge and TBD

Jason Aldean | August 27

Featuring Chris Young and Kane Brown

Brad Paisley | September 10

Featuring Dustin Lynch and TBD